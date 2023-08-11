Back to School Trends and Deals!

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you’re looking for those back-to-school deals and latest trends for your kids, here’s an idea. Our CN2 Today Renee O’Neil visiting Kid to Kid Fort Mill, a consignment store that says you can find brand name items at a fraction of the cost. Owner, Cheri Mays explains, “we carry size preemie up to 14-16 and some teen items for those middle school kids wanting to stay on trend.”

You can also bring items to sell for cash or store credit, Monday – Saturdays. They are open for shopping on Sundays but don’t buy on Sunday. Mays adds it’s so nice because “it saves money and is good on the wallet and good on the environment”.

They are located at:

1046 Regent Pkwy.

Fort Mill

(803) 274-1110

www.kidtokid.com/location/fort-mill/