Baby Friendly USA Approves Lancaster MUSC Health

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Medical Center is proud to announce that it has achieved the highly prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.

See full press release below.

MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center is proud to announce that it has achieved the highly prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review

process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this

certification in the United States.

There are currently only 20 hospitals in South Carolina, 989 hospitals in the United States and 20,000 hospitals around the world who achieve this designation. These facilities, which now include MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center, provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.

This distinguished honor further demonstrates that MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.

The positive health effects of breastfeeding are well documented and widely recognized by

health authorities throughout the world. For example, the Surgeon General’s 2011 Call to Action to Support Breastfeeding stated that “Breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant’s nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.”

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process,” said Camille H. Filoromo, BSN, Med, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer of the MUSC Health – Lancaster Division. Lancaster Medical Center is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”

This designation is the culmination of a lot of work and determination across the hospital

organization, with a goal of helping families get off to a good start

About Baby-Friendly USA

As the accrediting body and national authority for the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) in the United States, Baby-Friendly USA is responsible for upholding the highest standards in infant feeding care by coordinating and conducting all activities necessary to confer the prestigious Baby-Friendly designation and ensure the widespread adoption of the BFHI in the US.

Learn more about Baby-Friendly USA and the BFHI at www.babyfriendlyusa.org.