Baby Formula Shortage – Congressman Norman says, “We Have to Find Solutions.”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The baby formula shortage is causing families across the country to scramble to find formula.

The FDA says it is taking additional steps to increase the baby formula supply.

This comes after supply chain issues this past February when the national shortage began following a recall by Abbott Nutrition that caused its plant in Michigan to close.

Some promising news for families out of Congressman Ralph Norman’s office saying he is working to fix the issue while a deal is on the table to reopen that baby formula plant. However, it could be weeks before the product is back on shelves.

