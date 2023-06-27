Authorities hoping more will listen to literal signs after a teen dies jumping from a bridge

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to always listen to the signs, especially when they say no trespassing.

Officer’s say 16-year-old, Yanni Harvell, a Clover School District Student, lost his life after jumping into Lake Wylie from a cat walk under a bridge located on Concord Road in York.

The cat walk is private property owned by The South Carolina Department of Transportation, with lots of barbed-wire fencing, no trespassing, and no diving signs posted by Duke Energy who has a plant nearby. Responders say He never came back up.

CN2’s Zane Cina getting a view from above and speaking with authorities about how they hope it will never happen again.

Previous articleNeed for psychiatric crisis center in York County
Next articleRemembering David Roldan Dimas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR