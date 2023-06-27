Authorities hoping more will listen to literal signs after a teen dies jumping from a bridge

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to always listen to the signs, especially when they say no trespassing.

Officer’s say 16-year-old, Yanni Harvell, a Clover School District Student, lost his life after jumping into Lake Wylie from a cat walk under a bridge located on Concord Road in York.

The cat walk is private property owned by The South Carolina Department of Transportation, with lots of barbed-wire fencing, no trespassing, and no diving signs posted by Duke Energy who has a plant nearby. Responders say He never came back up.

CN2’s Zane Cina getting a view from above and speaking with authorities about how they hope it will never happen again.