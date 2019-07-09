Attorney Argues Stand Your Ground Law In Christmas Day Shooting

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The man previously convicted as an accessory in the 2014 death of Chester city Councilman Odell Williams is back in court, this time for attempted murder charges. Authorities say Quinton McClinton is facing the charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting that happened on Christmas Day last year. On this Tuesday, McClinton’s attorney argued that charges should be dropped, bringing up the Stand Your Ground law.

When the incident occurred on December 25,2018, McClinton had already been released for serving time for his involvement in William’s death. At least five witnesses spoke in a Chester courtroom on what happened early morning Christmas Day.

It was a long day in court that ended with the judge saying he needs time to make a decision.