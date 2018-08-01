Subscribe to CN2
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Lewisville high school boy’s basketball player Demetric Hardin is the Athlete of the Week.Full Article
Sports 1/8/2018
Athlete of the week is back every Monday on CN2 and some exciting sports action happened over the weekend, CN2s Danyel Detomo has your Monday sports report. Full Article
CN2 Sports 3/3/17
This is CN2 Sports….our CN2 Athlete of the Week is a Lewisville Lion helping his team win the state basketball Championship this Friday night. But first – CN2’s Damaris ...Full Article
CN2 Sports 2/24/17
This is CN2 Sports….the Big South Conference Basketball Championship tournament may be coming to Rock Hill. More on that in a minute, but first, CN2’s Damaris Bruce hitting the ...Full Article
CN2 Sports 2/17/17
This is CN2 Sports….the Winthrop University Athletic Department has added another member to it’s senior leadership team. Sherika Montgomery will be the Associate Athletic Director for Student Success, she’s ...Full Article