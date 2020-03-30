CN2 News
News
Sports
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cancellations
Take Out Tuesday Dashboard
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
66.8
F
Rock Hill, US
Monday, March 30, 2020
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cancellations
Take Out Tuesday Dashboard
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Athlete of the Week: Winthrop Baseball
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 News
MUSC Lancaster Confirms First Positive Case Of COVID-19
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 3/27/20
CN2 News
CN2 Digital Dashboard 3-27-2020
CN2 News
CN2 Picture of the Day 3-27-2020
CN2 News
Gov. McMaster Issues Executive Order For Some Outsiders Coming Into South Carolina, Financial Relief Coming Our Way
CN2 News
Staying Healthy During Quarantine
Top Story
CN2 News
Staying Healthy During Quarantine
March 27, 2020
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) With many people in our area continuing to stay home and self quarantine some are considering how they can...
Featured Stories
Staying Healthy During Quarantine
March 27, 2020
Deputies: Six Arrested In Prostitution Sting, One A Victim Of Human...
March 6, 2020
Gov. McMaster Issues Executive Order For Some Outsiders Coming Into South...
March 27, 2020
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS