Arts Council of York County Teacher Choice Youth Art Exhibit

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Arts Council of York County is highlighting Rock Hill Students in District 3 from elementary to high school in the Teachers’ Choice Youth Art Exhibit.

The Arts Council saying that teachers submit 8 to 10 pieces for the high school level to feature in four categories where awards are given out for mix media, 3-D art, drawing and painting, and Best In Show for the High School.

Mike Gentry, Gallery & Facilities Manager, says every year he is impressed. “Art has us thinking in different ways so when you are creating a painting or drawing you have to think about color and contrast line, all these different principles and elements of design that they teach in school. It teaches you how to see and also how to problem solve and I think those are valuable skills that they get from art and not from other subjects.”

Teachers’ Choice Youth Art Exhibit

Center for the Arts | Dalton Gallery

March 11 – April 2, 2022

121 E. Main St. Rock Hill, SC

9 am until 5 pm Monday – Friday

10 am until 4 pm Saturdays

​Reception

Thursday, March 17, 2022

5:30 – 7:30 PM

Awards Announcements

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Click video above for full story.