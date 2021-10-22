Arts Council of YC – Meet the New Executive Director, Lori Robishaw

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – The Arts Council of York County has a new leader starting mid November. Lori Robishaw is moving here from Connecticut – she took some time to sit down with our Laurabree Monday. Here’s our video and below is what was shared by the ACYC.

“Lori Robishaw has been named the new Executive Director of the Arts Council of York County. Her expected start date is Monday, November 15, 2021. On the appointment of Robishaw, Priscilla Nealy, President of the Arts Council’s Board of Directors, remarked, “We are pleased to welcome Lori to the Arts Council’s team as the new Executive Director. Her wide breadth of experience and connections to the greater arts community makes her perfectly suited to propel the ACYC into our next chapter.”

Robishaw comes to Rock Hill after five years as Executive Director of La Grua Center in Stonington, CT, a small cultural venue that presents concerts, art exhibitions, and speakers on a wide range of topics. She was responsible for increasing both earned and contributed revenues there, as well as leading the organization through a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training that then informed the organization’s new strategic plan. Prior to that position she was the Executive Director of the Ashtabula Arts Center in her Ohio hometown and an arts management consultant who helped launch the Southeastern Connecticut Cultural Coalition in 2013.