Art gallery in Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill hopes to support community and patients

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill has found a new way to support the community as well as patients.

The hospital is now hosting a small art gallery inside it’s new hospital campus.

This gallery came about when local artist Martha Manco approached the hospital about showcasing local art.

Now a small gallery is open so both patients and staff can enjoy it every day.

Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill ‘s CEO, Chris Mitchell said, “Art is really synonymous for healing aside from patient care, art can help people get through their illnesses or emotion states. So we want to be apart of the community and support local artists.”

Local Artist Martha Manco said, “The local artist are a big part of the community and I feel like it was an opportunity to benefit the hospital to provide art work from professional artist and amateur artists to bring pieces of work that can provide joy and respite that is suppose to be a place of healing.”

While they currently only have one spot in the Hospital, they are looking for other spaces within it’s campus.