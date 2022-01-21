ArrowPointe Credit Union Joins Founders Federal Credit Union

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today, Friday, January 21, ArrowPointe office closed at 4 pm and will reopen on Monday, January 24 as Founders Federal Credit Union.

Beginning Monday, ArrowPointe members will have full access to their former ArrowPointe office as well as more than 30 already established locations of Founders Federal Credit Union. The one Lancaster location will not closed since Founders already has a large footprint in Lancaster County.

Founders says it will now have a Great Falls location which has been a request by many people who live in the Chester County Town.

The merger is the largest one in Founders’ history and will bring the credit union to $3.75 billion in assets.

Nicki Nash the Chief Marketing Officer with Founders says there could be some hiccups this weekend with the Founders App and with members’ debit card, so you might want to get some cash on hand just in case.

Nash says they have been planning for this day for more than a year and it should be a seamless merger with minimal disruption.

ArrowPointe members are encouraged to download the Founders App on Sunday and set up their user name and password on the App and website. Founders says that is really all members need to do to transfer over from ArrowPointe.

