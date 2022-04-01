Arrests Made in November 2021 Homicide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Six men have been arrested in a homicide case from November 2021 in Lancaster.

According to a spokesperson with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on November 23rd gunfire broke out from several armed men on Pardue Circle, near Palmetto Place Apartments.

One man was shot and killed and another was seriously injured.

More information and details on the suspects arrested are below.

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p. m., gunfire erupted from several armed men in the 100 block of Pardue Circle near Palmetto Place Apartments in the City of Lancaster. One man was shot and killed, and another man was shot and seriously injured. Both Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office officers and investigators responded. The case has been investigated by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force in consultation with the Solicitor for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. After several months of interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, investigators have brought charges on six men.

The investigation revealed that a group of men were at the basketball court on Pardue Circle. This group had had prior confrontations with another group of men with connections to a house adjacent to the basketball court. The dispute is believed to have involved stolen drugs. The prior difficulties also involved the firing of weapons. When people at the house saw the group at the basketball court, they called others who arrived in at least two automobiles. When they arrived, gunfire broke out between the groups. Tykeon Clyburn was shot multiple times in the torso and died at the scene. Another man was also shot in the torso but survived.

As a result of the investigation, the following men have been charged:

Anthony Kiriakis Brice, age 30, Orangeburg

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree

Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree

Carrying a Pistol

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Earl T. Clyburn, age 22, Lancaster

Carrying a Pistol

Obstruction of Justice

Daviahne Xavious Duncan, age 26, Lancaster

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree

Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree

Carrying a Pistol

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Zi’lik Montrez Dunifer, age 20, Edgemoor

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree

Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Mark Anthony Harrison, age 33, Edgemoor

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree

Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Keshawn O’Bryan Wade, age 31, Lancaster

Carrying a Pistol

Obstruction of Justice

Bond was denied for Brice, Duncan, Dunifer, and Harrison, and they remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center. Clyburn posted an $11,000.00 bond on the day of his arrest and was released. Wade posted a $15,000.00 bond the day after his arrest and was released. Photographs of the defendants are attached.

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree involves a death and is punishable by not less than 30 years in prison. Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree involves serious bodily injury and carries three to 25 years. Both are felonies.

“The Violent Crime Task Force agents worked long and hard on this case and were in regular contact with the solicitor,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “With so many people involved and, to some degree, a lack of cooperation by witnesses to the event, this was a difficult and lengthy investigation. The tenacity of these investigators was fruitful, and we are confident in the charges made. There is no place for gun violence in our community. With all the firearms present and the number of rounds fired during this incident, it is miraculous that more people were not shot in this residential area. I hope the result of the judicial process for these violent offenders is severe.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

