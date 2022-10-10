Arrest Made in Lancaster Homicide From Last Week

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police say they’ve made an arrest in a homicide investigation.

39 year old Rodricas Demorrio Stewart of Lancaster turned himself in and was taken into custody on Sunday, October 9th.

Police say he is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The charges come after police were called to 310 Cedar Street last Thursday night and found David Lunn, 55 shot and deceased at the scene.

Police say they quickly developed a suspect and got warrants on Steward.

A motive has not been released.

“We are thankful we were able to develop a suspect and resolve this case quickly. The continued partnership between the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Multijurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force is an important resource that allows us to address violence in our community and offer closure to the family of the victim.” said Chief Don Roper.

Anyone with additional information about this case are asked to call the Lancaster Police Department.