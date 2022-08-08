Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County.

For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to find the killer.

York County Sheriff’s Office announced it has arrest a 17 year old in this murder investigation.

“He will always be in my midst, always”, says Quadrena Adams.

Every second of every day, Quadrena Adams thinks about her 20 year old son, TJ Hubert.

“His smile would naturally just draw people to him”, says Adams.

That smile was ripped away from Adams and her family on Monday, June 6th when York County Sheriff’s Deputies say a person walking found his body on a trail at Quigley Park in Lake Wylie, shot several times. For 2 months the murder has gone unsolved.

But now a glimpse of hope for this hurting family.

The York County Sheriff’s office announced its arrested 17 year old Zi’Quavious Kjwon La’Travis Caldwell at an apartment off Paces River Avenue in Rock Hill.

Caldwell is charged as an adult with murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities say it is believed the shooting happened after an argument between the two men and Caldwell robbing Hubert of money and personal items.

Adams says hearing there has been an arrest is a relief.

She wants TJ to be remembered for his respectful attitude, his smile and love for his family. TJ was a 2020 graduate of Clover High School.

She adds she was not familiar with Caldwell at all.

-Caldwell is being held at the York County Detention Center without bond.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a release, ” No murder gets old and every victim matters, saying that’s why his detectives worked relentlessly for countless hours to develop a victim in this case.

TJ’s mom says she’s thankful for their hard work and is now ready for justice to be served to the fullest extent.

Sheriff leaders say the case is still under investigation.