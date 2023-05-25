Arrest made in Chester County murder

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a 20 year old who was wanted for murder.

Reco White Jr. has been charged with Murder, Attempted Murder and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime. White was booked into the Chester County Detention Center

This comes after Chester County deputies say White shot and killed 27 year old William Colvin, better known as Antonio on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Deputies were dispatched to Stepping Stone Drive for a shoot on Tuesday night.

Colvin was taken to an area hospital by a person who called 911, he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say they believe the incident stemmed from an argument at a house in the area.

Additional charges may be pending.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office thanking York County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Hill Police Department for their assistance during this investigation.