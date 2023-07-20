Arrest in Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Case in Lancaster

Lancaster, S.C. (CN2 News) – Willie James Glass, 67, of Lancaster was taken into

custody by Lancaster Police. Glass is charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree.

On July 18, 2023, officers say they received a report from a computer store about possible child pornography being on a computer they were working on. After receiving the computer, officers applied for a search warrant. Based on the findings of that warrant, officers obtained an additional search warrant for Mr. Glass’s residence.

Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security served the warrants at Glass’s residence and took him into custody.

This case is active and on-going. They ask that anyone with any information about this case or any other investigation contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.