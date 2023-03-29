Arby’s employee arrested after taking pictures of customer’s credit cards

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you ate at the Arby’s located at 1622 J A Cochran Bypass in Chester County, the Sheriff’s Office recommends checking your credit card statements, as it’s possible you may be a victim to Credit Card Fraud.

Deputies say former Arby’s employee Di’Quavis Riquon Johnson, is now facing 4 Counts of Transactional Credit Card Fraud, after investigators found him to be taking pictures of customers credit cards. Officials say he then used those photos to illegally purchase items on the internet.

The Sheriff’s Office says it recovered numerous items purchased with the stolen credit cards, when executing a search warrant on March 23, 2023 at Johnson’s residence. At that time Johnson was takin into custody according to deputies.

The investigation is not over as officials say they’re still identifying victim’s, and working to recover all illegally purchased items, however, Johnson is the only Arby’s employee they believe to be involved in the credit card fraud.

Law enforcement is also asking that any victim’s who believe they have a fraudulent transaction on their card, that was also presented to be used at the Arby’s in Chester, please contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 377-6117 or send an email to Fraud@chesterso.com.