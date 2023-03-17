Approved by the SC House, Teacher pay increase moves on to the Senate

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina’s House of Representatives approved the State’s budget and now it’s headed to the Senate.

The South Carolina Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver says she’s been askinga pay increase for all of the state’s teachers, bringing their starting salary up from $40,000 to $42,500 a year.

SC Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver says, “Increasing teacher pay was my number one priority in my budget request to the General Assembly I fully supported Governor McMaster’s proposal to raise our starting salary to $42,500, which is what the house proposal does. And I also support his call to get us to at least $50,000 in the next four years. We have got to ensure we’re recruiting and retaining the very best teachers, and that starts with paying them a competitive salary.”

Also included in the budget is a pay increase for law enforcement, investments in infrastructure and workforce, as well as a cut to South Carolina’s state income tax.