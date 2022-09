ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Saturday, October 1, those who provide rooms to rent will be required to electronically file and pay Accommodations​ Tax returns.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue is reminding those who provide tourists and travelers rooms for rent about the Accommodations Tax.

A 2% tax is added to the statewide 5% Sales Tax and any other local taxes.

