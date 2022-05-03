Annual Comporium Pioneers Firehouse Run – Saturday, May 15

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Comporium Pioneers Annual Fire House Run will be held Saturday, May 14.The Fire House Run is a motorcycle fundraising event that supports various community service projects and donations.

The Comporium Pioneer Club is made up of employees, former employees, retirees and their families who participate in community service projects in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lancaster.

Saturday, May 14, 2022
2022 Charity Fundraiser
Oakdale Fire Station #2 – Start
2080 Dunlap Roddey Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Ride Day Schedule
Registration: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
Hit the Road: 10:00 AM
Lunch/Drawings/Door Prizes: 12:00 PM approximate
Registration Fees
Early Registration:
(Tax Deductible)
Single $25
Double $40
——————
Day of Ride:
Single $30
Double $45
Fee includes: T-Shirt, Lunch, & Door Prize Ticket
This ride is Rain or Shine.

Comporium Pioneers

Previous articleCN2 Picture of the Day – Navy Petty Officer Tia Garrick
Next articleCN2 Latest Newscast

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR