Annual Comporium Pioneers Firehouse Run – Saturday, May 15
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Comporium Pioneers Annual Fire House Run will be held Saturday, May 14.The Fire House Run is a motorcycle fundraising event that supports various community service projects and donations.
The Comporium Pioneer Club is made up of employees, former employees, retirees and their families who participate in community service projects in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lancaster.
Saturday, May 14, 2022 2022 Charity Fundraiser Oakdale Fire Station #2 – Start 2080 Dunlap Roddey Rd Rock Hill, SC 29730
Ride Day Schedule Registration: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM Hit the Road: 10:00 AM Lunch/Drawings/Door Prizes: 12:00 PM approximate
Registration Fees Early Registration: (Tax Deductible) Single $25 Double $40 —————— Day of Ride: Single $30 Double $45