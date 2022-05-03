Annual Comporium Pioneers Firehouse Run – Saturday, May 15

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Comporium Pioneers Annual Fire House Run will be held Saturday, May 14.The Fire House Run is a motorcycle fundraising event that supports various community service projects and donations.

The Comporium Pioneer Club is made up of employees, former employees, retirees and their families who participate in community service projects in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lancaster.

Saturday, May 14, 2022

2022 Charity Fundraiser

Oakdale Fire Station #2 – Start

2080 Dunlap Roddey Rd

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Ride Day Schedule

Registration: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Hit the Road: 10:00 AM

Lunch/Drawings/Door Prizes: 12:00 PM approximate

Registration Fees

Early Registration:

(Tax Deductible)

Single $25

Double $40

——————

Day of Ride:

Single $30

Double $45

Fee includes: T-Shirt, Lunch, & Door Prize Ticket

This ride is Rain or Shine.

Comporium Pioneers