FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – At 95 years old a woman who’s footprint on Fort Mill and York County that can’t be quantified has passed away. Anne Springs Close was a philanthropist, a nature lover, a benefactor, and someone who loved her family and her community.

