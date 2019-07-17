Anne Springs Close Greenway Sunset Yoga

If you are looking for something to do tomorrow night head out to the Anne Springs Close Greenway for Sunset Yoga! The class is free but participants will be arriving during summer concert times and will need to pay the $5 parking fee.

Non-members will also need to pay $5 non-member fee.

All yoga attendees meet at the Graham Cabin.

And Feel free to stay afterward to enjoy live music, food trucks and craft beer at the Summer Concert Series.

Plus, The South Pointe Stallions are proud of Demari Kendrick, Jalen Stratford and Demetrius Nixon who all received All American Bowl invites at the Football University Top Gun Camp! These Stallions will also be going to the National Combine in San Antonio, Texas, the nation’s top underclassman football event. There were only 150 invitations for the combine! Way to go Stallions!

Lastly, The Fort Mill Post 43 baseball team beat Inman 10-0 to take game 2 of the 5 game series!! Fort Mill will host Inman tonight – Wednesday for game 3 with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 PM at Fort Mill High School.