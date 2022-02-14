Animal Shelter Seeing More Owner Surrenders

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders at the Lancaster County Animal Shelter say they are seeing more owners surrendering their pets than ever before.

Shelter Manager, Alan Williams, says they are seeing a huge increase in owner surrenders and aren’t exactly sure why. He says some reasons have been the owner is moving and can’t take the dog or cat with them. However, Williams says they are working hard to provide room for all the animals they can hold, but may have to limit numbers if they are full.

Brittany Howington, Assistant Manager Rescue Coordinator, says back in December they were so full and worried they’d have to euthanize animals, but were able to come up with a plan to offer half off adoptions. That effort led to 13 dogs and 4 cats being adopted.

If you have any questions about owner surrender you can reach out to the shelter.

