Earlier this month council terminated the employment of Ace Hembree for violating company policy.
County Supervisor Shane Stuart then rehired Hembree to the same position as team lead at Animal Control.
But at a recent council meeting council voted 6 to 0 to terminate the employment of Hembree again.
All six council members believe Stuart was wrong in rehiring Hembree without their approval.
Animal Control Employee Fired
Earlier this month council terminated the employment of Ace Hembree for violating company policy.