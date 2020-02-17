Angry Parents, Devastated Family Speak Out About 14 Year Old Hit By Car

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Police say a 14-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car in front of Pleasant Knoll Middle School on Friday.

The Fort Mill Police Department said they responded to Pleasant Road at Whitley Road around 5:55 p.m. The coroner identified the boy as Bryan Orkofsky. Police say he was hit while crossing Pleasant Road at Whitley Road. Orkofsky was airlifted to the hospital, where the coroner says he later died.

The incident is under investigation, and right now Fort Mill Police have not charged anyone. But Bruce Orkofsky, Bryan’s grandfather, wants police to get to the bottom of what happened. He believes there is an issue of people speeding down Pleasant Road.

Bruce Orkofsky says he dropped Bryan off at a friend’s house just 30 minutes before he was hit by the car.

“His friend did confirm that he looked both ways,” said Bruce Orkofsky, “The guy was in an SUV and hit him. His friend said he was going very fast.”

Parents in the Whitley Mills neighborhood say they’ve been trying to warn officials about the dangerous roads for months. Melanie Stone says just two months ago, another child was hit while crossing a nearby road but says that child is okay.

“This is two places in less than three months,” Stone says parents have been asking officials to lower the speed limit and put up traffic lights for months.

Sarah Chick says she even spoke to a representative for the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“His biggest objection to any kind of signage or light was funding, and that breaks my heart,” said Chick.

CN2 News did make several calls hoping to get more information, but we have not heard back from either the South Carolina Department of Transportation or the Fort Mill School District.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the Orkofsky family. It has raised more than $10,000.