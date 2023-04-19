Andrew’s Snow Cones joins Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -A business in Lancaster proving to be patient and someone will notice your hard work.

Andrew’s Snow Cones in Lancaster has been in business for more than 5 years, starting out with just a tent and a simple snow cone machine from Amazon.

On Tuesday, April 18th, he is joined the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce after obtaining a food truck to take his business to parties and events.

During the grand opening Andrew was presented with a proclamation from the county where April 18th, 2023 will be known as Andrew’s Snow Cone Day.

A representative from U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman’s office presented him with a certificate of Congressional recognition signed by Congressman Norman.

Andrew says every day is snow cone day! He offers many flavors including Bahama Mama, Dreamcicle, and so many more!

You can stop by to get your sweet treat at 1713 Hillside Avenue in Lancaster.