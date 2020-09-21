An Unidentified Missing Woman’s Body in Chester County Has Been Identified

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Chester County Coroner’s Office and an anthropologist have identified the remains of a body they found earlier this summer.
They believe it’s a 21-year-old woman who has been missing for several months.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office is saying with 99% certainty that the remains are of Lillian Payne.
Payne has been missing since around May. Chester Deputies say in July, the remains were found badly decomposed in a wooded area by Cameron Road and Howe Road in Lowrys.
It took months for authorities to make an identity. The coroner’s office says along with the remains they found several jewelry pieces, including a necklace that Payne wore carrying her father’s ashes.
The autopsy report and the anthropologist both say Payne was stabbed in the chest.
Her remains were released to a funeral home so her family could make further arrangements.