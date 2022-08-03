American Cornhole League Championships Set to Make Huge Impact on Rock Hill Economy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the 3rd year in a row, the American Cornhole League World Championships are happening right here in Rock Hill.

City leaders saying the event last year brought in more than 2 million dollars to the community.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the championships and also about a new event that involves even more unique sports.

Championships Event Info: https://iplaycornhole.com/

Ocho Takeover Event Info: https://iplaycornhole.com/superhole?fbclid=IwAR07YwQdl2D7N2B06yc8v6jptTnPKvV8AAltXnqf26qvn7LsNxd-z9XFfxI

As part of the American Cornhole League World Championships – there will be the SuperHole 3 competition.

The SuperHole event pairs a celebrity with an American Cornhole League pro to compete for a piece of 100 thousand dollars prize poop to donate to a charity of their choice.

This will take place starting on Friday, August 5th at 4 PM and the finale at 8 PM at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

Celebrities scheduled to appear include former N-F-L stars Jay Cutler, Doug Flutie, Terry Kirby – Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dawn Staley and more.

Tickets are required for this event and are selling out. Be sure to order yours online by searching the event on facebook.

Previous articleCN2 Today – Shopping at Echo Boutique & Consignment in Lake Wylie
Next articleCollecting Donations for Kentucky Flood Victims

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR