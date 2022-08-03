American Cornhole League Championships Set to Make Huge Impact on Rock Hill Economy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the 3rd year in a row, the American Cornhole League World Championships are happening right here in Rock Hill.

City leaders saying the event last year brought in more than 2 million dollars to the community.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the championships and also about a new event that involves even more unique sports.

Championships Event Info: https://iplaycornhole.com/

Ocho Takeover Event Info: https://iplaycornhole.com/superhole?fbclid=IwAR07YwQdl2D7N2B06yc8v6jptTnPKvV8AAltXnqf26qvn7LsNxd-z9XFfxI

As part of the American Cornhole League World Championships – there will be the SuperHole 3 competition.

The SuperHole event pairs a celebrity with an American Cornhole League pro to compete for a piece of 100 thousand dollars prize poop to donate to a charity of their choice.

This will take place starting on Friday, August 5th at 4 PM and the finale at 8 PM at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

Celebrities scheduled to appear include former N-F-L stars Jay Cutler, Doug Flutie, Terry Kirby – Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dawn Staley and more.

Tickets are required for this event and are selling out. Be sure to order yours online by searching the event on facebook.