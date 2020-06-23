Amendment Passed To Suspend Standardized Testing, AccelerateED On Reopening Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to Senator Mike Fanning, an amendment was passed today to suspend all federal and state mandated standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Thursday, the AccelerateEd task force presented the final recommendations for reopening schools. They say they met 26 times to come up with the plans for summer and fall reopening.

The following below is taken from our news partner, WBTV.

Superintendent Molly Spearman asked for a waiver for spring standardized test. She says so many teachers, students and parents have asked to waive it. She’s not the only person making this decision though. The US Dept. of Education would have to agree.

The superintendent also asked that everyone has to do their part to make sure the students go back to school. That means masks and social distancing. She mentioned the summer school that’s starting in two weeks. She says there are options to help parents who don’t want to send their students to school. She says some districts are setting up virtual schools.

SC DHEC is not recommending testing for COVID-19 in schools. She says a person can test negative but incubate the disease.

Spearman also wants school districts reimbursed, as they’re asking for a lot of extra material, like personal protective equipment. She says PPE is already ordered for cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, etc.

She says the task force has created three models for reopening: face-to-face, a mix of the two and virtual. She says South Carolinians wearing masks and social distancing will determine what schools will look like in the fall.

Spearman says information for parents can be found at http:// dedicationtoeducation.com .