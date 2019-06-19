Amateur Radio Club Prepares for Field Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Amateur Radio Club has been around since 1948, and Barnes Marshall has been a member since 1954. The Amateur Radio Club, also called Ham Radio, is a place where people use radio signals to establish connections all across the globe. They will have their annual Field Day this weekend, Saturday June, 22 to Sunday, June 23. It’s a free, family-friendly event open to the public. For 24 hours, radio enthusiasts will be catching signals and planning in case there is an emergency where the power goes out and emergency responders will need their help.