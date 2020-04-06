Almost 25,000 Sign Petition For Gov. McMaster To Issue Stay-At-Home Order For South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some residents are calling on Governor Henry McMaster to take more action when it comes to Coronavirus.

Katie Preston and others have started an online petition to call on the governor to issue a 30-day shelter-in-place/stay-at-home order for the state of South Carolina immediately.

They’re goal – to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 and protect residents – according to the petition.

The petition was sent out a week ago and the goal of 25,000 has almost been reached.