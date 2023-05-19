America’s fastest K-9’s proving whose quickest at Rock Hill’s Manchester Meadows

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Who Let the Dogs Out? That would be the American Kennel Club, better known as AKC.

The organization bringing around 30 of the most athletic dogs in the Country to Rock Hill’s Manchester Meadows for two days of competing.

CN2’s Zane Cina meeting some of the four legged athletes as they cross the finish line for the Fastest Dogs USA competition.

The furry athletes also preparing for the Disc Dog Challenge coming this Sunday, May 21st between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The event will see the basic game of fetch expanded using a flying disc. Dogs will earn points for their skills in catching a frisbee throughout various challenge games.

It’s free to attend, and the ESPN coverage of both days will actually not air until June.