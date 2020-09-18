Airing Out the “Dirty” Laundry Art Movement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Arts Council of York County, the Women’s Art Initiative and Winthrop university Galleries invite members of the community to take part in Airing Out the “Dirty” Laundry.

This is a community art movement that responds to the silencing of women and is a way for women to share stories of hope, injustice and more through visual storytelling.

Artist Andrea Downs shares more about the movement and how you can make your own piece of laundry at the Arts Council of York County.