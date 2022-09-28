Ahead of Storm LCSD Opts for E-Learning Day – Friday

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School District is turning Friday, September 30 into an E-Learning Day for all students.

The district says school offices will be closed on Friday and afterschool programs will be canceled from Friday into the weekend. The Friday night football games have been moved to Thursday, September 29.

Lancaster County School Statement:

Friday, September 30, will be an E-Learning Day for all schools in the

Lancaster County School District. School and office buildings will be closed. All afterschool

programs including extracurricular activities beginning Friday, September 30th and through the weekend will be canceled. Friday night football games have been moved to Thursday,

September 29.

We have been watching the Hurricane all week in regards to the impact it may have on our

school district. These decisions are never easy to make because no one can ultimately

guarantee what will happen. Given that we have no guarantees we must make the best decision possible on the data and circumstances we have at present.

We expect to experience windy conditions by mid morning on Friday in portions of our county. Based on the totality of the circumstances. Our county is very big and stretches more than 45 miles from top to bottom.

The latest weather predictions show parts of our county getting winds of 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts exceeding 40 mph. If this comes to fruition we will face dangers operating school buses and in transportation in general. Winds are clearly no friend of a high profile vehicle like a bus and could cause one to tip over or go off the road. We also have many employees, parents, and young drivers we are concerned about as well. We have to do what’s best for the district as a whole.

Each school administration and/or department supervisor will be able to provide more targeted details to students and staff on Thursday