ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The SC Department of Agriculture’s 2023 Agritourism Passport is now available for visitors and residents to explore the farms of South Carolina.

The passport program highlights farms throughout SC with 24 of those being in York County.

Participants can pick up a passport at any participating farm to begin collecting stamps and winning prizes.

2023 Agritourism Passport

