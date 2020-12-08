After Nearly 40 Years On The Same Bus Route, This York School District Driver Is Retiring

HICKERY GROVE, S. C. (CN2 NEWS) They say it’s about taking the road less traveled but for this York School District bus driver it’s the road more traveled that’s brought her joy.

One of York School District’s bus drivers is retiring taking their last bus route after nearly forty years on the road.

Ruby Stewart started driving buses for York’s School District 36 years ago at the age of 25. Now, she’s preparing to take her final route.

“I wanted to become a bus driver because I wanted to be with my children plus other children,” says Stewart.

She started driving for York School District in the 80’s, driving her own two kids to school every day. And she says it’s the love that she has for the children that’s kept her coming back all these years.

“And I love every child that I’ve ever drove and now some are adults and have children of their own,” says Stewart.

York’s district leaders say even during the pandemic the passion for children’s safety is still there.

Kevin Queen, York School’s Director of Safety and Transportation says dedication like Ruby Stewart’s is rare and he’s never seen a driver stay on a route for so long.

“It takes a servants heart. Mrs. Ruby is someone who loves children, she loves her job, she loves getting up early, she loves having something to do and that’s just a work ethic that’s hard to find anymore and sell again she will certainly be missed,” says Queen.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I have some good kids, my kids love me and I just drive a good bus and good parents. I just believe if you’re going to do a job do it good,” says Stewart.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with this bus driver about what the years have meant.