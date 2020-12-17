Affinity Health Center Gets SCDHEC Approval To Become A COVID-19 Vaccine Distributor

ROOCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Affinity Health Center, in Rock Hill, has applied to become a COVID-19 vaccine distributor. According to DHEC most providers will have to enroll in a federal vaccine distribution program, coordinated through the each state’s immunization program.

Affinity Health has been very active in the community since the start of the pandemic. The provider tested 5500 community members for COVID-19, since April. Now, Affinity has stopped testing and has recently submitted an application to South Carolina DHEC to become an official COVID-19 vaccine distributor.

Anita Case, Affinity Health Center’s, Executive Director, says, “We did get approval from the health department to be a vaccine Distribution site. We don’t yet know when we will get the vaccines or which vaccines we’ll get, or how many we’ll get.”

Still facing some community skepticism doctors assure the development of these vaccines have a solid foundation.

“Although this was a very very rapid development of this vaccine this was built on the foundation of the vaccination program that we already have. I mean vaccines go back you know eons and yes this was rapidly developed but it was rapidly developed because we have a whole lot of knowledge,” says Affinity Health Center’s Medical Director, Dr. Craig Charles.

Doctors like Affinity Health Center’s Medial Director, Dr. Craig Charles, are providing knowledge and information on the vaccine is key training employees and hoping to inform the community. Although the shots are optional, Affinity Health’s medical director says in most cases side effects work similarly to the flu vaccine. He says it will not cause you to catch the virus.

“When you read about the side effects reported, these are all symptoms that your immune system is activating and they’re very short-lived no serious side effects were reported,” says Dr. Charles.

“You know I think it’s important for as many providers as possible in our community and all communities to be part of this effort to get the vaccine out there and to help the community,” says Case.

Affinity Health leaders say although they don’t know how many vaccines they will get, they’re hoping they’ll come in over the next few weeks. They say they will be prioritizing to get the vaccine first in that first wave.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with Affinity Health’s leaders about the vaccination application process.