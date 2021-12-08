Affinity Health Center Gets a Nearly Half-Million Dollar Grant for a New Dental Residency Program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Affinity Health Center, now has a new grant from the Bureau of Health Workforce that will bring in a new dentistry residency program. The program will help address workforce shortages, especially in the dental field.

Rock Hill’s Affinity Health Center, is getting a Teach and Health Center Planning and Development grant from the federal government, worth nearly half a million dollars. The grant will help the center start a new dental residency program. Affinity works with patients without insurance, with low incomes, severe disabilities and more. Leaders say there is a big dental service need in the area.

Affinity Health Center’s Anita Case, says, “So that means when dentist come out of dental school, they can opt for one year residency in a community health center where they would rotate through different opportunities at our community — but their home base would be here at Affinity and they would really get a better understanding about what it means to provide dental care to the most vulnerable in our community.”

Leaders say there were 47 residency programs grants across the country and of that, just five, were for dental.

“We’re excited about the new program it gives us an opportunity to expand out patient access,” says Dr. Susan Collins, Affinity Health’s dentist.

Dr. Collins says there are currently five people on the dental staff at the center. She says this facilities appointments are always booked and the need for dental care is great and this program will offer more support.

Dr. Collins says, “I think hopefully as we expand and as we educate more dental residence we’ll see more involvement with dental health and our dental communities. I think they do a lot now, but I think the need is great and it would be nice to make connections with patients to get access to the dental care they need.”

“We just felt like this is great opportunity to expand access to care for our patients — because we don’t have enough…staff to really meet the needs of our patients,” says Case.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with health center leaders about what this opportunity will mean.