Affinity Health and Habitat for Humanity of York County Partner on Mobile Vaccine Clinic

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Affinity Health Center working with Habitat for Humanity of York County bringing a mobile COVID vaccine clinic to the Town of Clover.

Leaders say getting the vaccine to certain communities has been a nation-wide challenge and here at home, they wanted to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine gets it.

Cars lined up at Clover’s Roosevelt Park – waiting to get Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

One Clover woman saying, “I think it’s a great idea. They’ve told me that if I know anyone else that qualifies to inform them to come out today.”

Devonda Gomez, with Affinity Health Center, says, “Last week we had one in Rock Hill at St. Mary’s, where we vaccinated 160 folks in the Crawford Road community, over there.”

This Clover clinic is the second of three events happening around York County. They say they have the capacity to vaccinate 200 people today. At this one stop shop, you can both register and get vaccinated all in one location.

Habitat for Humanity of York County’s Tim Veeck, says, “Well you know just to be honest, national studies are showing that particularly in predominantly African-American communities, the vaccination rate is much lower than for folks of Caucasian or white backgrounds. And so, we feel like it is important for us to try and help locally and… Because everybody deserves access to life-saving vaccines so that we can all get back to normal.”

Clover’s Mayor Greg Holmes getting his vaccine, stressing the significance and importance of the vaccine coming to the area.

“Today is awesome that we’re finally getting it in Clover. Me as the mayor, I get calls on a weekly basis several calls having to send folks anywhere from South Carolina, to North Carolina to Panther Stadium, to Gastonia. So, it’s great and also for us to have this event here at Roosevelt Park today,” says Mayor Holmes.

“I mean I would just encourage folks in the community, when your eligibility comes up, please get the vaccine. That is how we’re going to end this,” says Gomez.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with community leaders about bringing the vaccine to Clover’s residents.