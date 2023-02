ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Several York County lawmakers Senator Wes Climer – Representatives Brandon Guffey and Heath Sessions and former York County Council member Joel Hamilton joined CN2’s Lucas McFadden, along with others, to take the plunge to raise money for Camp Canaan.

The money raised is helping to improve the Lake – offer more programs and adventures and to buy an inflatable obstacle course.

They are still counting the money but the Polar Plunge raised a cool $15,000 dollars.