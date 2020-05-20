Adult Enrichment Centers Reopening In Phases, Beginning With Small Groups Of High Five Members

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Adult Enrichment Centers is moving to the groove!
You might ask why. Well, its reopening and to celebrate, it’s members are taking their excitement to the dance floor.
AEC is in Phase 1, which includes small groups of High Five members and safety protocols for members, families and staff. See all the fun below.
Whohoo!!!🎶🎉🎈Singing very loudly 🎙🗣 "Ain't no stoppin' us now, We're on the move" 👏👏🎶Yeah!!! Facebook family &…
