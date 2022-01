LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Meet the owners of Adela’s Restaurant who has restored a Lancaster landmark into a restaurant with Mexican and Texas inspired dishes. From authentic Mexican dishes to a perfect cut steak, Adela’s has dishes and specialty drinks to delight any taste bud.

The restaurant is named in honor of one of the owner’s late daughter, Adela.

Please see Adela’s full CN2’s Today Show interview by clicking above.

http://adelasmexicankitchen.com/