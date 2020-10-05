Additional Parking Coming to the Fort Mill Access Area on the Catawba River

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It’s already a popular attraction and now more parking is coming to the Catawba River Access.
Duke Energy, in partnership with the City of Tega Cay, will begin adding approximately 100 parking spaces this fall to the popular Fort Mill Access Area on the Catawba River.
The access area includes a boat ramp and two fishing platforms.
Beginning Monday, October 12 the access area will close Monday thru Friday, but will reopen on weekends.
Then on Monday, November 2 the site will close for all uses and will reopen by Friday, January 1, 2021 weather dependent.