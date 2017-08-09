Acupuncture Treatment Coming to Keystone Substance Abuse Services

Can drug addition be helped by acupuncture? A local group says yes and it has the science to back it up.

Keystone Substance Abuse Services is getting ready to offer this special therapy to its clients.

The organization proving their idea works partnering with Winthrop University. In fact their study has now been published.

how patients who used acupuncture improved in many ways so they could focus on their treatment.