TEGA CAY, S.C. A love story that crosses continents. It’s a story of a young girl who needed a mom and dad, and it turned out her new parents were here in Tega Cay. She was in South Africa. Money, distance and timing were all factors that could determine their fate. But it was meant to be and now they’re all together. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with how a parents’ love crossed oceans.