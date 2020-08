ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The American Cornhole League is holding its 2020 championship right here in Rock Hill.

The event is at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. Although it is not open to the public due to COVID-19, those who are interested can tune in to ESPN.

In the video above, hear from John Taylor with Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism about the impact this event is having on the community and how they are working to keep everyone safe.