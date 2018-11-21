This Sunday, November 25th will mark 4 years since Aaliyah Bell Hall of Rock Hill went missing. We’ve been following her disappearance since 2014 and to this day police are still investigating.
CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaking with detectives and Aaliyah’s family members who just want her home.
Aaliyah Bell Hall – Still Missing
