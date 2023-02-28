A women’s shelter celebrates opening day in new home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Her Place, a transitional women’s shelter for those 18 years and older, provides a safe place for homeless women will now offer different programs to those who live at the shelter.

Her Place, which has been in the works for the past 4 years, began construction this past summer after receiving building permits from the city. They were able to build the home on West Main Street across from the York County Family Court thanks to help of community members and “Truck of Love,” a non-profit which received more than $800,000 in donations.

“Her Place” Vice President Regeana Phillips said, “For a long time I saw so many people walking around with bags, I saw people even the men, but also the women lately it seems to be more now, more women. And, as a volunteered at Moss Justice, I saw a lot of women there as I worked with them on interviewing and resume writing skills and during that time that is where I learned that most of them have burned so many bridges as we all do that they had no place to go after they got out, which just broke my heart.”

The home is not open officially as they still need to add furniture and landscaping around the building.

They are also waiting for confirmation from the city that they can house people.

They hope to be officially open some time in April.