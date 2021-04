ROCK HILL, S.C.- A Winthrop student has been selected as a recipient for the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship Program.

Mckenzie Bennet is a graduating senior pursuing a political science degree. Bennet is one of only six social science – public policy recipients chosen in the country for this fellowship.

Through her college years she had an interest in voting rights for marginalized people. She plans to continue this study and more at the University of Notre Dame.