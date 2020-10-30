A Terrace Park Halloween

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Kiesha and Ray Hensley of Rock Hill have been busy all year long giving their house the right amount of “spooky” for Halloween.

Ever since they moved into the Riverwalk community their home has been known as the Halloween house.

Their different themes each year have scored them first place in the neighborhood Halloween decor competition.

This year the them is Circus and Carnival. It is also in honor of Kiesha’s mother who recently passed away. Her mom loved their decorations and was always a part of the celebration.

This year the couple even added in COVID-19 protocols to keep trick-or-treaters safe!

The retro posters Ray painted will be auctioned off as a way to rise money for the Rock Hill Community Fridge.

To learn more about the effort and their home for Halloween visit them at https://www.facebook.com/TerraceParkHalloween